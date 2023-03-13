Real Madrid hold meeting with in-demand English midfielder

Real Madrid have held a meeting with midfielder Jude Bellingham and his representatives over a possible transfer in the summer.

Los Blancos aren’t the only ones that are intent on tempting Bellingham to their club but AS have reported that the Spanish giants have made the first steps towards tempting him to the club by holding a meeting with the Borussia Dortmund man and his entourage.

19-year old Bellingham has been linked with the likes of Liverpool and Manchester City also, with it looking like a move for the Englishman may happen as early as this summer.

Many clubs at the elite level would be content with a midfield corps of Luka Modric, Aurelien Tchouameni, Federico Valverde, Toni Kroos and Eduardo Camavinga, but Madrid want to add further talent in that area and Bellingham is the man they have set their sights on and rightly so.

The former Birmingham City man already has 167 club appearances and 22 England caps to his name, finding himself being a crucial player for both Dortmund and England, and with Luka Modric and Toni Kroos both in their 30s, Bellingham would be the perfect replacement for the pair if either of them were to leave at the end of this season.

A dominant, ball-winning midfielder, Bellingham has so many strengths to his game at a ridiculously young age and he has all the traits and potential to become the best midfielder in the world over the next few years.

Wherever he goes, he will fit in perfectly and be the shining light for whoever he represents going forward.