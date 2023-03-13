Real Madrid have joined Manchester United in the race for Ajax’s Mohammed Kudus as the club looks to add to their attacking ranks.

Having reportedly held meetings with the representatives of Jude Bellingham over a move for the Englishman, Los Blancos are said to be also targeting Kudus of Ajax, with the Ghanaian a name on the list of Manchester United.

This rumour comes from Defensa Central, who say that the player is being ‘”watched” by the Spanish side after his 11-goal showing in the league this season for a dominant Ajax team.

The 22-year old, who starred for Ghana in the World Cup during the winter, has the ability to play anywhere across the front line, which could be of great use to Madrid as the futures of widemen Eden Hazard and Marco Asensio remain uncertain.

Manchester United are also in the mix for Kudus, with ten Hag keen to get Marcus Rashford some extra help with the Englishman carrying the United attack almost singlehandedly in 2022/23, scoring 25 of the club’s 78 goals this season. To put that into context, the next top scorer in the team is Bruno Fernandes on eight goals.

In total this season, Kudus has 18 goals and five assists, while he is under contract at Ajax until 2025.

With how much money the club got for Antony and Lisandro Martinez last summer, Ajax will be thinking of getting a very similar fee for Kudus.