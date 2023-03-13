Germany star wants to join Newcastle to play Champions League football

Leeds United ace Robin Koch is reportedly keen on a transfer to Newcastle United as he sets his sights on playing Champions League football.

Eddie Howe’s side remain in contention for a top four spot after a fine season, despite a recent blip and the disappointment of losing to Manchester United in the Carabao Cup final.

Koch has impressed at Leeds and could now be lined up for a bigger move this summer, according to Christian Falk in his exclusive CaughtOffside column.

“Robin Koch has a problem. The German national team coach, Hansi Flick, did not take him to the World Cup. He knows that he can build his international profile by joining a club that plays in Europe,” Falk explained.

“Newcastle are interested, and if the club secures some European football next term that would hugely encourage Koch to consider a transfer to Eddie Howe’s outfit.

“Being a part of the national side is incredibly important to him. Of course, it’s worth pointing out that playing in the Bundesliga, too, would grant him more attention in Germany. Therefore, a summer transfer shouldn’t be considered unlikely.”