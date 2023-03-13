Germany star wants to join Newcastle to play Champions League football

Posted by

Leeds United ace Robin Koch is reportedly keen on a transfer to Newcastle United as he sets his sights on playing Champions League football.

Eddie Howe’s side remain in contention for a top four spot after a fine season, despite a recent blip and the disappointment of losing to Manchester United in the Carabao Cup final.

Koch has impressed at Leeds and could now be lined up for a bigger move this summer, according to Christian Falk in his exclusive CaughtOffside column.

“Robin Koch has a problem. The German national team coach, Hansi Flick, did not take him to the World Cup. He knows that he can build his international profile by joining a club that plays in Europe,” Falk explained.

More Stories / Latest News
“They didn’t want to play” – Ex-Red makes serious accusation about Liverpool players at Bournemouth
Gary Lineker to return to presenting for the BBC after tweet saga
Man United transfer target with bargain release clause branded “best centre-back in the world right now”

“Newcastle are interested, and if the club secures some European football next term that would hugely encourage Koch to consider a transfer to Eddie Howe’s outfit.

“Being a part of the national side is incredibly important to him. Of course, it’s worth pointing out that playing in the Bundesliga, too, would grant him more attention in Germany. Therefore, a summer transfer shouldn’t be considered unlikely.”

More Stories Christian Falk Robin Koch

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.