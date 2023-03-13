Exclusive: Barcelona face potential hurdle in pursuit of former Chelsea & Liverpool transfer target

Barcelona could have issues trying to sign Fiorentina midfielder Sofyan Amrabat due to Financial Fair Play, though interest from the Premier League is quiet at the moment.

This is according to Fabrizio Romano in his exclusive CaughtOffside column ‘the Daily Briefing’, with the reporter explaining that Amrabat’s preference seems to be for a move to La Liga next.

It remains to be seen, however, if the Morocco international will be affordable for Barca in their current situation, which could perhaps open the door to Premier League clubs again if they decide to go back in for him.

The Daily Mail claimed that Chelsea and Liverpool were interested in Amrabat not so long ago, and he’s certainly the kind of player who could add a lot to both teams.

Chelsea have endured a hugely frustrating transitional season, and Amrabat could be ideal to build around in midfield next term after the departure or Jorginho, and with N’Golo Kante not getting any younger.

Liverpool, meanwhile, have also not been at their best and would surely do well to think about someone like Amrabat as a replacement for the likes of Jordan Henderson and Fabinho, while Naby Keita is heading towards the end of his contract.

On Amrabat’s situation, Romano said: “Premier League is completely quiet for Sofyan Amrabat now, it was one of the possibilities in January.

“Now I’m told the focus is on possible La Liga move – but Barcelona moves depend on the Financial Fair Play so it’s too early to say.”