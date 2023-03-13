Liverpool are considering moving for Sevilla striker Youssef En Nesyri with Jurgen Klopp keen on bolstering his striker options.

TeamTalk are reporting that Klopp wants to add another No.9 to his ranks with Darwin Nunez the only recognised striker at the club and the German boss believes that En-Nesyri could be the perfect man to target.

En-Nesyri has been the focal point for a struggling Sevilla side this season scoring 5 league goals for the 13th-placed team in La Liga, but his overall record for the club cannot be underestimated, bagging 47 goals in 128 games in Seville. However, their position in La Liga has led to rumours that they may have to begin a club rebuild and En-Nesyri may be one of the players that gets moved on as a result.

Liverpool’s interest also comes after the news that Roberto Firmino would be leaving Liverpool after eight years at Anfield, leaving a very big hole in the Reds’ attack.

TT also state that the 25-year old Moroccan could be available for around £30million, which is well within Liverpool’s budget, so this could be a move that strengthens Liverpool’s front line that extra bit which will no doubt be of real concern to their rivals, both domestically and in Europe.