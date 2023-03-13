Exclusive: Chelsea star’s contract problems, Man City interest in CFC transfer raid & more – Fabrizio Romano

Happy Monday morning everyone and welcome to the Daily Briefing – your essential round-up of transfer news. If you like this post, click here to subscribe and get it ad-free in your inbox five mornings a week, plus exclusive columns from Ben Jacobs, Christian Falk and Jonathan Johnson.

AC Milan

AC Milan coach Pioli on Brahim Diaz and his loan from Real Madrid expiring in June: “He’s a complete player, I’m happy to work with Brahim and I feel he’s happy here at Milan. We will see.”

Arsenal

Arsenal were hugely impressive again yesterday, and Leandro Trossard in particular with three assists in the first half against Fulham – a new Premier League record.

In my opinion, it’s such a smart, good signing by Arsenal. I didn’t have any doubt to be honest. He’s a serious player, Premier League proven, wanted by Edu and Arteta in the most difficult moment after missing out on Mykhaylo Mudryk. Arsenal have been fast and smart, this makes the difference on the market.

Folarin Balogun continues to have a superb season on loan at Reims: 16 goals, 21 years old and top numbers. Arsenal picked Reims as the best loan option with player’s agents — a decision on his future will be made at the end of the season.

Barcelona

Premier League is completely quiet for Sofyan Amrabat now, it was one of the possibilities in January. Now I’m told the focus is on possible La Liga move – but Barcelona moves depend on the Financial Fair Play so it’s too early to say.

Xavi: “Frenkie de Jong is one of the best midfielders in the world right now. He’s at spectacular level, he’s playing at incredible level — he gives us a lot, I’m so happy with Frenkie.”

Bayern Munich

Bayern director Hasan Salihamidžić: “Cancelo, sensational player. He’s trained very well over the past week and found that desire again. There’s hardly any other player in Europe that good in tight spaces.”

Chelsea

I’m aware of some rumours that Mason Mount is not injured and is out of the Chelsea squad for other reasons. I have no confirmation on the speculation, but for sure the contract situation isn’t helping Mount right now. It’s not an easy negotiation for the new contract. I’m aware of Liverpool interest, but it’s too early to say where Mason will end up.

Man City interest in Ben Chilwell was there already last year, but I’m told Chelsea have not made any decision on fullbacks at this stage and also Chilwell is doing very well, so he’s 100% focused on Chelsea right now.

Graham Potter: “Kai Havertz’s in a really good place. Throughout the difficult period he’s given everything. When you know you’ve got Kai’s quality if you do that, things turnaround for you. That’s what it’s done for him. It’s a reward for his hard work.”

Jamaican talent Dujuan ‘Whisper’ Richards has signed with Chelsea yesterday but he will join the club directly in November, when he will turn 18.

Next one to join Chelsea will be Ecuadorian gem 2007-born Kendry Paez, as already revealed in February.

Juventus

Leandro Paredes was left on the bench again for the game vs Sampdoria — he’s expected to leave Juventus at the end of season to return to PSG, buy option clause not mandatory.

Manchester City

Manchester City are preparing contracts and documents for Julian Alvarez’s new deal valid until June 2028 — it was fully agreed last week. His salary will be improved, it could be signed and completed after RB Leipzig game.

Pep Guardiola on Erling Haaland: “The way he celebrates his goals and his mates’ goals shows how happy he is at Manchester City. He’s thinking positive, he knows he will have the chance, he knows he will be there.”

Manchester United

I’ve been asked a few times now about Manchester United following Goncalo Inacio. Many, many clubs have followed him since a long time. He’s an amazing talent, I think he’s one of the best left-footed young centre backs in Europe. He would be a top signing for any club but I’m not aware of anything concrete for now.

PSG

I’m not aware of PSG interest in Pau Torres, despite rumours. PSG don’t even know who will be the next coach, so too early to predict concrete transfer targets. But I’m told in general on Pau Torres, he could be on the move in the summer. As I’ve previously written, Manchester United had him on their list last summer before they chose Lisandro Martinez as their priority, while other clubs such as Chelsea, Arsenal and Tottenham also explored the deal. It didn’t happen on that occasion, but I think he’ll be one to watch again this summer.

PSV

PSV director Marcel Brands on Xavi Simons: “I don’t think he 100% return to PSG. I am confident that he will just play here next year. We will work with him and see if we can get that PSG-clause out… and it’s not only PSG, I think he also dreams of Premier League.”

Roma

There are two release clauses in Paulo Dybala’s contract: the first clause is for Italian clubs and is worth €20m, but for clubs for abroad it’s just €12m. This is important and a big opportunity on the market this summer. For now Dybala is focused on Roma and very happy since his move from Juventus last summer.

Villarreal

West Ham

David Moyes on Gianluca Scamacca: “His link-up play is very good — but we know his physical data needs to be much better than it is. His application is there, his general play is really good – but we’ve not seen it as much in the work we’ve been doing.”