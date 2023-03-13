Video: “That’s public opinion” – Pep Guardiola understands what his time at Man City will be judged by

Man City manager Pep Guardiola believes his time at Man City will be judged by whether he wins the Champions League or not, despite all the success he has had at the Premier League champions.

The former Barcelona boss has brought Man City four Premier League titles in six years along with four League Cups and an FA Cup. The blue side of Manchester have yet to win the Champions League and Guardiola took them closest in 2021 when they were beaten in the final by Chelsea.

Ahead of City’s Champions League clash with RB Leipzig on Tuesday night, the Man City boss was asked if his time at the club will be judged by whether he wins the Champions League or not, and this is how he responded.

“Yes,” Guardiola replied via Sky Sports. “That’s public opinion, that doesn’t mean I agree with that but absolutely we will be judged by that competition.

“Since day one when I arrived here the first game in the Champions League, they asked me when I was sitting here for the first time ‘are you here to win the Champions League?’, I said what?

“If I was manager of Real Madrid, this is not going to happen, but I could understand it; but here I don’t know, I accept it.”