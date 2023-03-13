Middlesbrough boss Michael Carrick has been identified by West ham as the next man to replace David Moyes as the club’s manager.

The Mirror report that the Hammers hierarchy are backing David Moyes for the moment but are said to be planning for the long term and they believe Carrick could be the man to take them to the next step.

Carrick has surprised fans across the country with how he has revolutionised Middlesbrough since replacing Chris Wilder on October 24th, taking over with the team when they were just one point above the Championship relegation zone with 17 points from 16 matches, leading them to their current position of 3rd with 63 points from 36 matches.

Chuba Akpom has been one of the biggest beneficiaries of Michael Carrick’s arrival, scoring 18 times since October 29th as he sits top of the league’s scoring charts with 22 goals.

West Ham could certainly do with a goalscorer of their own as well as appointing their former player Carrick, who made 159 appearances for the Hammers before they sold him to Tottenham in 2004 for £3.5million.

Moyes is staying put at the helm for now, but don’t be surprised to see more rumours of Carrick being linked with the job at his boyhood club.