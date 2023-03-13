West Ham United set to make move for Argentinian defender from Ligue 1

West Ham FC
West Ham are considering a move for Lens central defender Facundo Medina as they look to upgrade their defensive department.

This is according to AS Roma Live, who say that the Hammers are one of a host of clubs interested in 23-year old Medina.

Roma are also said to be interested, while West Ham’s league competitors for the player include Aston Villa, Brighton and Leeds United.

The outlet believes that the French club value the Argentine defender between £25-£31million, also claiming that Lens rejected a bid from an English club for the player in January.

Medina challenges Habib Diallo of Strasbourg

Medina has featured 26 times in all competitions this season for Lens, missing just four league games as his team sit 3rd in Ligue 1.

In terms of team needs, centre back is probably not the priority position for David Moyes with a replacement for captain Declan Rice much more of a necessity for the club, as it looks likely that he will leave in the summer.

Nevertheless, Medina would be a shrew signing for the club, especially given his price considering his age.

