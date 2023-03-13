Why would Klopp start two teenagers away from home given Liverpool’s current plight…?

How can a side beat high-flying Manchester United 7-0 and then succumb 1-0 away to Bournemouth, arguably the worst team in the Premier League, one week later…?

Well, the mind-numbingly inconsistent, emotionally-weak Liverpool can.

The home form has not actually been too bad recently, bar the humbling Real Madrid handed us, but away from Anfield, Liverpool are pitiful. As soon as something goes wrong, that’s it: they crumble. No ideas, no patience, no leaders.

This is why I think the decision to start both Harvey Elliott and Stefan Bajcetic in midfield was a poor one. Jordan Henderson was fit and given we’ve got an international break coming up, it’s not like he needed to be rested.

His experience would’ve hopefully stopped Bournemouth’s opening goal, given none of our midfielders tracked the run of Philip Billing, after Virgil van Dijk’s non-existent defending on the edge of the area.

Elliot and Bajcetic are both very good prospects, but given we’re pretty much in a must-win situation right now, Jurgen Klopp should go with his captain – especially as he and Fabinho were excellent the week previous.

Obviously new midfielders are required in the summer, but for now, it should be Hendo, Fab and one other.