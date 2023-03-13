Crystal Palace star Wilfried Zaha is reportedly the subject of a huge transfer offer from Saudi Arabian club Al-Ittihad.

The Ivory Coast international, who is nearing the end of his contract at Selhurst Park and who would be available on a free transfer in the summer, is said to have been offered a contract worth a staggering £9million a year, according to the Daily Mail.

Zaha is a top talent on his day and has had a fine career in the Premier League, though he notably struggled in a spell at Manchester United as a youngster.

It would be a shame if we never got to see Zaha challenging himself at a big six side again, but it remains to be seen if he’ll definitely be lured away from England by this big offer from Saudi Arabia.

If Zaha doesn’t end up signing a new deal with Palace, there’ll surely also be suitors in the Premier League in the months ahead who could perhaps persuade him to stay here for a bit longer.

The Mail add that Al Nassr, who recently signed Cristiano Ronaldo, have also previously had an interest in Zaha.