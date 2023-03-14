Photo: Premier League names and numbers font for 2023/24 unveiled

At the start of the 2023/24 Premier League supporters should notice a subtle change to the kits of their favourite team.

For only the fourth time in Premier League history, according to PremierLeague.com, the font and styles of the names and numbers will change.

The outlet also state that the sleeve badges will be redesigned too, the current iteration being replaced by a single lion’s head, which will be gold for the winners of next season’s English top-flight title.

Number height will be increased along with some other minimal touches, and should, at least, help any commentators be able to decipher who’s who during particularly frenetic periods of play.

