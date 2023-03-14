Newcastle United goalkeeper Loris Karius is keen on leaving the club at the end of the season.

Apparently, clubs like AC Milan and Inter Milan are keen on signing the German goalkeeper. His agent has already offered the player to AC Milan on a free transfer as per CMW.

The Newcastle goalkeeper impressed with the rare appearance for the Magpies in the Carabao Cup final against Manchester United when Nick Pope was suspended and Martin Dubravka was cup-tied.

Apparently, the player wants to spend more time with his partner who is an Italian presenter for DAZN.

Karius will be out of contract at the Premier League club on the 30th of June and it would be ideal for him to move on.

He is unlikely to be a first-choice shot-stopper for Newcastle anytime soon, especially with Pope at the club. The 29-year-old was brought in as an understudy to Pope back in September after Dubravka joined Manchester United on loan.

Dubravka is now back at Newcastle and Karius is currently the third-choice keeper at the club.