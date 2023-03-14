“What a steal” – Arsenal legend praises Gunners for “brilliant signing”

Arsenal legend Ray Parlour has heaped praise onto Gunners captain Martin Odegaard for how important he’s become to the club.

The Norway international has been a revelation since his move to the Emirates Stadium, which followed a difficult spell and lack of playing time at Real Madrid.

Odegaard had been shipped out on loan a few times by Los Blancos and looked to be struggling to live up to the potential seen in him when he joined the club as a highly-rated teenager, but he’s now the main man in Arsenal’s midfield.

Parlour is a big fan of Odegaard and believes Arsenal got themselves a bargain when they signed him from Real following an initial loan spell.

Speaking on talkSPORT, as quoted by HITC, Parlour said: “He’s been a brilliant signing Odegaard. £30-35m, what a steal.

“Never injured, he always wants the ball in tight situations. That’s why Real Madrid went in for him as a youngster, he didn’t make it, but now he’s such an important player for Arsenal.”

Arsenal fans will be delighted with Odegaard’s impact this season, with the 24-year-old contributing ten goals and six assists from midfield in 26 Premier League games so far, helping Mikel Arteta’s side to a five-point lead at the top of the table.