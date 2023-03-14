Jamie O’Hara names the “three huge games” where he predicts Arsenal “will bottle the title”

Former Tottenham midfielder Jamie O’Hara has predicted that Arsenal will eventually end up bottling it in the Premier League title race.

The Gunners have been written off time and time again this season, but remain five points clear at the top of the table as they continue to put the pressure on reigning champions and pre-season favourites Manchester City to catch them.

It’s not often we see teams win three titles in a row, so can City really buck that trend when they’ve not quite looked at their best for much of this campaign? O’Hara clearly still thinks Pep Guardiola’s side will get the opportunity to overtake the current league leaders.

As good as Arsenal have been, they have some tough fixtures still to play, most crucially away at City, while they’ll also have to travel to Newcastle and host an improving Chelsea side at the Emirates Stadium.

O’Hara believes it will come quite late, but he’s named the precise dates when he believes Arsenal will end up botting the league.

“I think Man City will still win. We’ve had a tweet come in and this is exactly what I think, ‘City stay in touch with Arsenal until the last five games of the season, the Gunners will bottle it’ and I think the same thing,” he told talkSPORT, as quoted by the Daily Mirror.

“You stay in touching distance with Arsenal, five points, three points, they’ve got to play each other. Man City need to beat Arsenal, that’s in six games’ time. After that you’ve got five games left.

“If Man City beat Arsenal, they’re in touching distance with five games to go, who’s going to have the experience, who’s going to have the bottle? Man City have been there all before.

There’s a lot of football still to play. They’ve still got to play Man City, and then after they play Man City, they’ve got to play Chelsea, who have pulled it together, then they’ve got to play Newcastle away.

“Alright, three huge games, where in my opinion, Arsenal will bottle the title. That week there, 29th April to 6th May, that is when Arsenal are going to lose the league.”