“Joy to watch” – Pundit issues rare praise for Arteta and provides exciting title prediction

It’s no secret – Stan Collymore has been quite critical of Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta this season.

The former Aston Villa and Liverpool attacker has been one of the most vocal pundits when it comes to criticising Arteta. Although always admitting that the Spaniard is doing an incredible job at Arsenal, Collymore has condemned some of the former midfielder’s touchline antics, including his decision to humiliate referee Simon Hooper by imitating the official during the Gunners’ game against Aston Villa last month.

However, aside from Arteta’s touchline behaviour, there is no denying that the once-Man City assistant manager is doing a remarkable job now in charge of the Gunners.

Sitting top of the Premier League table, five points clear with just 11 games to go, the Gunners, thanks to Arteta, are on course to win their first league title since 2004, and judging by other team’s lacklustre performances, Collymore believes the Londoners, who recently thumped Fulham 3-0 while others dropped points, could do it without breaking a sweat.

“I have to admit, I have been very critical of Mikel Arteta in the past, but he’s managing the squad and their minutes very well,” Collymore said in an exclusive interview.

“I thought the title race would hot up but Arsenal still don’t look to be in any danger. There’s still a long way to go and everything could still change, but the point I’m making is that the freshness of the Gunners’ play is a joy to watch.

“When you compare how they’re performing to Man United and Liverpool, who both looked very jaded last time out, it makes you wonder if this season could not only be an unexpected title for Arsenal but if they could actually win it at a canter.”