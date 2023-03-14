Exclusive: Arsenal will try to tie wonderkid down to new deal amid Chelsea & Man City transfer links

Arsenal rate Ethan Nwaneri very highly and will keep trying to tie him down to a new contract despite some transfer rumours linking him with interest from other big clubs.

The Gunners look like they have a real talent on their hands, with 15-year-old Nwaneri handed his senior debut for the club earlier in the season as he became the youngest ever player to appear in the Premier League.

It looks like Nwaneri has a big future in the game, but it’s not entirely certain he’ll stay at the Emirates Stadium as there is unsurprisingly interest in him from elsewhere.

According to the Daily Mail, both Chelsea and Manchester City are keen on the teenager, though Fabrizio Romano has responded to these links in today’s edition of his exclusive CaughtOffside column.

The reporter states that Arsenal will try to keep Nwaneri as they think highly of him, while he also suggested he’s less sure about the supposed interest from City.

“I’m not aware of Manchester City into the race; Chelsea always follow top talents but Arsenal want him to sign a new deal, I’m sure they will try again and again as they consider Nwaneri as top talent,” Romano said.

It seems there might be something to the rumoured Chelsea interest, which makes sense as the Blues seem to have a transfer strategy built around signing the world’s best young players.

Arsenal fans will just have to hope they can persuade Nwaneri to stick with them as it would be a huge blow to lose such a big prospect to a major rival.