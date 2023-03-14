Exclusive: Premier League star “still hopes for a top club move” following Arsenal transfer hint

Brighton midfielder Moises Caicedo is still hoping for a big move in the summer transfer window, following a fresh hint from the player that he’s keen on joining Arsenal.

The Gunners were in for the Ecuador international in January but couldn’t persuade Brighton to sell in the middle of the season, but it seems he’s still following the north London giants closely.

Caicedo was spotted liking Arsenal’s celebratory post after the 3-0 win over Fulham at the weekend, though Fabrizio Romano has suggested that it might not be worth reading too much into things like this.

Writing in his exclusive CaughtOffside column, Romano admitted that Caicedo still wanted a big move in the summer, but that nothing will be decided by what a player likes on social media.

Moises Caicedo liked this Arsenal post

Responding to the 21-year-old’s Arsenal hint, Romano said: “Some Arsenal fans are getting excited about Moises Caicedo liking a post about the win over Fulham, but I don’t like to read too much into things like this.

“Transfers are not done on social media. But for sure Caicedo still hopes for a top club move in the summer, despite extending the contract with Brighton. Nothing is decided at this stage, negotiation with Brighton are always difficult; but interest is there for sure.”

Gooners will surely hope this is at least a sign that Caicedo remains keen on Arsenal over the numerous other top clubs who would surely also relish the prospect of signing him, but there’s still a lot of time for things to change.

