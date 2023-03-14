Rio Ferdinand praises Arsenal “masterstroke” in the transfer market

Manchester United and England legend Rio Ferdinand has paid huge praise to Arsenal for what he believes was a “masterstroke” of a signing when they brought in Leandro Trossard from Brighton in January.

The Belgium international has made a fine start to life at the Emirates Stadium, most notably setting up three goals in one half as the Gunners beat Fulham 3-0 at the weekend.

Ferdinand is clearly impressed with what Trossard brings to Mikel Arteta’s team, and has pointed out how important it was for Arsenal to get someone who can provide an alternative to Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli, who have been terrific this season but who remain quite young and inexperienced to be carrying such a big club all by themselves.

Trossard looked a top performer at Brighton and he’s slotted in well despite very different expectations at Arsenal, and it’s hard to argue with Ferdinand that it looks like one of the smartest signings of recent times.

Speaking on his YouTube show Vibe with Five, Ferdinand said: “Trossard, I think, has been a masterstroke signing.

“We can talk about loads of signings during the season. But I think he’s one, gives you that depth in those areas, the wide areas, up front, which you needed.

“You had Martinelli and Saka producing miracles all year, but who was going to come in and affect the games if one of those was injured? Three assists in a half,’ he told his YouTube channel.

“Only Saka and De Bruyne have more assists than him this season. He was the one player at Brighton who I was surprised hadn’t gone earlier because every time I watch him, I think he does something in a game. Belgian international.

“We were talking about wide players not taking risks a minute ago. This guy takes risks. He’ll get it, he’ll give it, he’ll play one-twos, he’ll dribble. And he can see a pass, evidently.

“He is doing everything and more of what Arteta would have wanted from him as a new signing at the halfway stage of the season. Massive impact.”