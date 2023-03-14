Chelsea are said to be very interested in Arsenal youngster Ethan Nwaneri as the Blues continue to scour the planet for the best young talent.

Since Todd Boehly’s arrival as Chelsea’s new owner, he has revolutionised the club’s transfer policy and outlook by signing young players on long-term contracts and Nwaneri looks to the Blues’ next target.

Nwaneri, who turns 16 next month, became the youngest player to ever play in the Premier League back in September when he came off the bench during the closing stages of the Gunners’ 3-0 win over Brentford.

The Telegraph have reported that Manchester City are a team along with Chelsea that are looking at Nwaneri, but Arsenal remain very keen to extend the English U17 midfielder’s stay at the Emirates with a scholarship as he can only sign a professional contract once he turns 17.

Nwaneri has six appearances in the PL2 this season with one assist so he looks to be making his mark on the youth leagues early and Arsenal fans will hope they can keep hold of their record-breaking talent.