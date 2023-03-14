Chelsea perform U-turn on potential forward transfer

Chelsea have reportedly changed their mind about pursuing the potential transfer of Borussia Monchengladbach forward Marcus Thuram.

The France international is due to be a free agent in the summer, and Florian Plettenberg says it’s still the case that he wants to leave his current club when his contract expires at the end of the season.

However, Plettenberg adds that Chelsea are no longer interested in Thuram, even though they were very keen on signing him in January.

This is a big change of the Blues’ stance, and it’s not clear why they’ve now switched their attention to other targets instead…

Update #Thuram: Important to mention that Chelsea was really interested in winter and has considered a potential move as reported. No they have other plans on that position. @SkySportDE ?? — Florian Plettenberg (@Plettigoal) March 14, 2023

Chelsea signed other attacking players such as Mykhaylo Mudryk and Noni Madueke in January, so it remains to be seen if they now have as much need for Thuram.

Still, given the 25-year-old is about to be available on a free, it’s a surprise that Chelsea have seemingly ended all interest in him so quickly.

One imagines Thuram will have plenty of other offers if he does end up leaving Gladbach in the summer.