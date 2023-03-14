Reporter clarifies Chelsea transfer links with PSG superstar

Florian Plettenberg has insisted that Paris Saint-Germain superstar Neymar is not a top transfer target for Chelsea this summer, and that there is nothing “hot” on this deal at the moment.

The Sky Germany reporter took to Twitter to address the recent speculation that Chelsea and PSG had held talks over the possibility of a summer deal for Neymar, but it seems there’s nothing to the stories.

See below as he makes it clear Chelsea are not seriously considering Neymar, who might once have been an exciting signing but who now looks like the best years of his career are behind him…

It would have been exciting to see Neymar in the Premier League at his peak, but the truth is he never quite made the most of his enormous potential and might not have cut it in English football anyway.

Chelsea will surely now focus on younger players who can serve as long-term options for Graham Potter, like recent signings Enzo Fernandez and Mykhaylo Mudryk.

