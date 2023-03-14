‘Difficult to put into words’ – Man United’s Garnacho gives injury update via social media

Manchester United have had a remarkable campaign under new manager, Erik ten Hag, with young Alejandro Garnacho enjoying himself after breaking into the first team during the 2022/23 season.

The Argentinian appears to have mesmerised the Old Trafford faithful when given the chance by the Dutchman, and it’s likely that he has a bright future in the game.

Of course, as a player you will experience ups and downs throughout your career, and just a few weeks after mocking FC Barcelona’s Pedri, out injured when the Catalans were knocked out of the Europa League by United, Garnacho himself has been ruled out of action.

Coming at arguably the most important time of the season for the Red Devils, it’s likely to be a shattering blow for both club and player.

Taking to Instagram, Garnacho detailed his disappointment at not being able to play any part at present.

The injury has also affected his first-ever call-up to the Argentinian national side, but the player at least ended his social media post, saying that he won’t give up and will aim to come back stronger than ever.

That is precisely the mentality that ten Hag needs from his players as they look to recapture the glory days that the club enjoyed under Sir Alex Ferguson.

Whether Garnacho manages to make it back into first-team contention during the business end of this season only time will tell, but as his club’s response to his post noted, ‘a better Alejandro will emerge after this.’