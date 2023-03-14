Arsenal rival Manchester United for potential £40-50million transfer

Arsenal are reportedly the latest club showing an interest in the potential transfer of Inter Milan right-back Denzel Dumfries.

According to Football Insider, the Netherlands international, who has also been eyed by Manchester United, could leave Inter for around £40-50million this summer.

Dumfries has impressed in his time in Serie A and looks like he could be a useful option for Mikel Arteta’s squad given that centre-back Ben White has been first choice at right-back all season.

Although White has performed well in that role, it could be a good idea for Arsenal to look for someone who’s more of a natural in that area of the pitch, with Dumfries perhaps better for providing a more attacking outlet on that side of the pitch.

The report notes that Man Utd have also been interested, and it could be a good move for them as well as doubts remain over Aaron Wan-Bissaka, while the future of Diogo Dalot has still not been resolved.

Inter have financial issues that could mean they have to let players like Dumfries go, while they’ve also been dealt the blow of Milan Skriniar leaving at the end of his contract.