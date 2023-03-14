Whether or not David Moyes is still in charge of West Ham next season, it’s clear that the Hammers will need to strengthen, and one player that could be leaving east London is Gianluca Scamacca.

The Italian hasn’t really set the Premier League alight since his move from Sassuolo, with WhoScored.com noting that he’s managed just three goals in the English top-flight throughout the 2022/23 campaign.

That sort of output isn’t what the Hammers need, so it’s entirely possible that they might look to cash in once this season is out of the way.

One journalist has even gone as far as to suggest there’s a way in which Scamacca could find himself back in his homeland and with one of Serie A’s storied clubs to boot.

“(Tammy) Abraham? I would sell him. In football where there are no longer non-transferables, if a reasonable offer of at least €45m arrives, the amount you paid for him is not non-transferable in my opinion,” Gianluca Piacentini of Rete Sport said on the Giallorossi.net ‘On Air’ podcast, cited by Sport Witness.

“The substitute? With that money in hand you can take another of that value there, if not higher. However, this discourse is valid for everyone, not just for Abraham. If West Ham offers me €30m + Scamacca, I’ll give him to them.”

It’s not a bad shout in truth, given that the profile of both players is relatively similar.

Importantly for both West Ham and Roma, Abraham has Premier League experience whilst Scamacca knows the Italian top-flight well.

If any sort of deal was to materialise, the east Londoners would surely have to still be in the Premier League come the first kick-off in the 2023/23 season.

Money does often talk in football, but it would still be a huge surprise to see a player like Tammy Abraham considering a drop down into the English Championship.