Exclusive: Chelsea star has spoken to Man United transfer target about potential Blues move

Chelsea’s Cesar Azpilcueta has spoken to Brentford goalkeeper and Manchester United target David Raya about a potential move to Stamford Bridge.

This is according to Ben Jacobs, who says in his CaughtOffside column that Brentford feel that Raya will depart the club at the end of this season, with the Spaniard reportedly turning down two contract offers, the most recent one being in January.

Manchester United and Chelsea’s interest is real, with Spurs said to be a team looking on from afar.

United are keen on Raya with a view to him possibly replacing David De Gea as the Old Trafford No.1, with the 32-year old’s contract expiring this summer.

With regards to Chelsea, Jacobs also reports in his column that Brighton keeper Robert Sanchez is a target of Graham Potter, with the manager having worked with him at the Amex, but a boost for him with the Raya links will be that club captain Cesar Azpilicueta has been in conversation with the Bees’ No.1 while on international duty.

Kepa’s form as the Blues’ man between the sticks has been very promising since he replaced Edouard Mendy, but the club will still assess the pair at the end of the season in order to decide whether to make any changes to the goalkeeping cohort.

A man in demand, Raya certainly won’t be short of suitors come the summer if he does decide to depart Brentford.