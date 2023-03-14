Manchester United are said to be keeping an eye on Benfica striker Antonio Silva as they hunt for more forward options to add to their squad.

This is according to Ben Jacobs in his CaughtOffside column, the journalist claiming that United are scouring Europe in the hope they can land their perfect signing.

The Red Devils have been linked with the likes of Victor Osimhen and Dusan Vlahovic recently, but Antonio Silva is a new name that has popped up.

In the column, Jacobs reveals the release clause in Silva’s Benfica contract and also a few other names that will be in the mix for his signature as well as United.

“Silva is contracted until 2027 with a €100m release clause. Real Madrid, Liverpool, Dortmund, Napoli and Manchester United are among the clubs who have recently sent scouts to see Silva play.

“But there’s nothing to get too excited about just yet. It’s normal to watch top young players at this stage of the season and it will take time before it’s clear if any club moves.”

Jacobs also that Benfica will be in no rush to sell, but he references the Enzo Fernandez to Chelsea transfer as a scenario that quashes those claims from the club.

“It will be interesting to see how Benfica handle summer suitors if they do arrive. They really don’t want to lose Silva yet, and although Rui Costa said the same about Enzo Fernandez, the fact they got €121m from that deal leaves them with no need to sell.”

With Silva 19 years of age and just two Portuguese league goals to his name, it would be a shock to see one of Europe’s elite teams pay the release clause but like the Fernandez transfer, you never know what could happen in the transfer window.