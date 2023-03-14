Exclusive: Man Utd & Liverpool transfer target is not the only Fulham player attracting interest

Fulham look to be facing plenty of transfer interest in some of their star players ahead of the summer, according to Fabrizio Romano in his exclusive CaughtOffside column.

The London outfit have over-achieved this season since their promotion from the Championship, and Romano now says Joao Palhinha, Andreas Pereira and Manor Solomon have a number of clubs interested.

Palhinha has been particularly impressive and was recently linked with Liverpool by the Daily Mail, and with others like Manchester United and Arsenal by the Sun, though Romano did not name specific suitors for the moment as he insists there haven’t been any talks with anyone.

Still, it seems the Portugal international’s performances have attracted potential suitors ahead of the summer, while Fulham may also have to deal with clubs coming in for Pereira, who finally looks to be finding his feet at Premier League level after previously struggling for consistency during a spell at Manchester United.

“It’s normal to have this headlines for Joao Palhinha, also Andreas Pereira has many clubs tracking him and same for Manor Solomon,” Romano said.

“They are all doing very well, but Fulham have not had any contact with clubs yet. For sure Palhinha is very appreciated but I’m not aware of concrete talks with Liverpool or Manchester United yet.”