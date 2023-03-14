Foden only makes Man City bench as Guardiola looks for Champions League quarter final berth

It’s another big Champions League night for Manchester City, and manager, Pep Guardiola, has taken the brave decision to leave Phil Foden on the bench for the visit of RB Leipzig.

A place in the quarter finals of the premier European competition is at stake, though the Catalan clearly feels that he has enough potency in his squad to be able to leave a spectacular player such as Foden out.

He isn’t the only casualty either, with big names such as Kyle Walker, Aymeric Laporte, Julian Alvarez and Riyad Mahrez also not making the starting eleven for Tuesday night’s fixture.

Erling Haaland retains his place up front, and with the exciting Jack Grealish and metronomic Kevin De Bruyne supplying the bullets, the centre-forward could have rich pickings against the Bundesliga outfit.

It’s a competition that Pep hasn’t won since 2011 when his Barcelona side ripped apart Sir Alex Ferguson’s Manchester United team at Wembley.

More Stories / Latest News Eddie Howe informs Ashworth of his top two summer targets for Newcastle ‘His body has almost shut down’ – Sunderland manager on Manchester United loanee Amad Diallo West Ham star has injury that medical experts claim could take 1 year to heal

He’d surely love to get the monkey off his back, and a win on Tuesday night will go some way to seeing City in with more than a puncher’s chance of landing the trophy for the first time ever.

Man City team to face Leipzig: Ederson, Stones, Akanji, Dias, Ake, Rodrigo, De Bruyne, Gundogan (C), Bernardo, Grealish, Haaland.

Subs: Ortega Moreno, Carson, Walker, Phillips, Laporte, Alvarez, Gomez, Mahrez, Perrone, Foden, Palmer, Lewis