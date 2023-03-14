‘His body has almost shut down’ – Sunderland manager on Manchester United loanee Amad Diallo

Sunderland manager Tony Mowbray has admitted that Manchester United loanee Amad Diallo is struggling to cope with the demands of the Championship.

After a tough loan spell at Rangers last season, Diallo left United in August to join Sunderland on loan and slotted in seamlessly having eight goals and six assists to his name in the league this campaign, but amidst his impressive showings, Mowbray has admitted that the Ivorian is feeling the effects of such a long season.

“I think 30-odd games from never having a run of three games on the bounce has proved his body has almost shut down.

“His hamstrings are really sore and tight. There is no tear and there is no damage. He is just in a place where we need to give him a break and then he will finish the season strong, I am sure.”

Sunderland sit 10th in the Championship, five points off the playoff spots and the Blacks Cats facing automatic promotion-chasing Sheffield United tomorrow evening.