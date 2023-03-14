Eddie Howe informs Ashworth of his top two summer targets for Newcastle

Newcastle United are looking to sign the Arsenal defender Kieran Tierney and the Leicester City midfielder James Maddison at the end of the season.

A report from Football Insider claims that manager Eddie Howe has already informed sporting director Dan Ashworth of his top two summer targets and it remains to be seen whether Newcastle can get the deals across the line.

Tierney has fallen down the pecking order at Arsenal and he needs to leave the club in order to play regular first-team football.

Newcastle have used Dan Burn as their left-back this season but the experienced defender is more suited to a central role. Howe needs to sign a quality left back in the summer and teeny could prove to be a quality acquisition.

The Scottish defender will be desperate to prove himself in the Premier League and his hunger to succeed will be an added bonus.

Meanwhile, Maddison has already established himself as one of the best attacking midfielders in the league and he would be a superb acquisition for the Magpies.

Newcastle have struggled to find the back of the net consistently this season and adding a creator like Maddison in the site would certainly help them in the final third.

Apart from his ability to carve out chances for his teammates, that 26-year-old is a proven goalscorer and he will add a new dimension to the Newcastle attack with his set-piece prowess. Maddison has nine goals and five assists in the league this season.

Maddison will be keen to test himself at a higher level at this stage of his career and if Newcastle manages to secure Champions League qualification, they could be an attractive destination for him.