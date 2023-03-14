Juventus are said to be interested in Leeds forward Wilfried Gnonto and could offer midfielder Weston McKennie to sweeten the deal.

According to outlet CMW, Juventus have a serious interest in Gnonto who has quickly become a fan favourite at Elland Road after his exciting performances this season, where he has six goals and three assists in all competitions.

The report states that the Old Lady could make a bid in the summer for the Italian in the summer and might be willing to offer Weston McKennie as part of the deal, with the American currently on loan at the Yorkshire club from the Serie A giants.

With Gnonto and McKennie two of Leeds’ most important players this season, it is hard to see the club wanting to part ways with the pair come the summer, but they will also have to be aware of the fact that they are in a relegation battle and if they go down, the chances of them retaining the players’ services would be extremely low.

With Leeds struggling to get themselves away from the trap door that is the Premier League’s relegation zone, Juventus will be keeping an eagle eye on the situation in the hope they may be able to tempt Gnonto into a move to his native land.