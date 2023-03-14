Despite being just a point and a place off of the bottom of the Premier League table, Leeds United are already planning for the future and are set to seal a first signing for Javi Gracia.

The Yorkshire-based outfit fired Jesse Marsch after a poor run of results, leaving Gracia to try and find a solution to their current predicament.

It’s a tough ask given that they’ve yet to play the likes of Arsenal, Liverpool, Man City, Newcastle and Tottenham amongst others, however, their saving grace may be that only five points separate the bottom nine clubs in the English top-flight at present.

Regardless of whether they stay up or drop down into the Championship, Gracia will need to strengthen the squad.

To that end, Mundo Deportivo note that Barcelona starlet, 18-year-old Ilias Akhomach, will leave the Catalan outfit this summer, and he is already in negotiations with Leeds to finalise a contract.

Though he did briefly feature for the Barcelona first team under Xavi, the youngster hasn’t made enough of an impression to trouble the usual starters.

Given the Blaugranes need to try and secure the La Liga title, Xavi can’t really afford to blood any youngsters at this time, and in any event, when all of his stars are fit and firing, it’s doubtful that Ilias would get a look in.

It will be interesting to see if his skillset is at home in English football, in whatever decision he plays next season.