Leeds striker Patrick Bamford is said to be “costing them their place in the league” as he battles serious fitness issues.

According to Dean Jones, the wait for the 29-year old to return to full fitness is not helping Javi Gracia’s side as they look to bolster their league position amid the fear of relegation.

“If you can’t get him on the pitch often enough, then you just can’t keep waiting and waiting.

“We know how good he is, but the constant wait for him to be fit and firing is costing them now. It’s literally costing them league places. They need to go out and sign the proven goalscorer they needed to get signed in January.”

Bamford looks like a completely different player to the one that led the line for Leeds in 2020/21 where he scored 17 league goals as Leeds finished 9th, finding himself on two league goals this season and playing just 1,115 minutes of football in all competitions owing to injuries and being unable to displace the likes of Rodrigo and Wilfried Gnonto in the starting XI.

It’s been a sad decline for a player that Jurgen Klopp once described as “exceptional” a couple of years ago and he will have to make a big decision on his future come the summer if he wants to return to his best.