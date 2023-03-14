Leeds United defender Robin Koch is attracting plenty of interest ahead of the summer transfer window, but Newcastle United are yet to 100% decide on their targets.

This is according to Fabrizio Romano in ‘the Daily Briefing’ exclusively for CaughtOffside, with the reporter explaining that Koch looks like having a number of suitors, but with nothing advanced at the moment.

“On links with Robin Koch – Newcastle are still preparing their summer strategy, I’m not sure the targets are 100% clear at this stage,” Romano said.

“For sure they will be busy and they are tracking many players.

“Koch has many clubs interested but it’s not something advanced at this stage.”

Leeds fans will surely be concerned about this as Koch has been an important player for them and they can’t afford to let more of their big names go after the blow of losing both Raphinha and Kalvin Phillips last summer.

It’s already looking tricky for Leeds to secure their top flight status, with Javi Gracia’s side currently 19th in the Premier League table, though it’s very close down there and even teams as high as 12th and 13th could get sucked into this year’s relegation battle.

Newcastle, meanwhile, will surely look to keep on investing in their squad this summer and it makes sense that someone like Koch would be someone they’d try to lure away after a difficult campaign at Elland Road.