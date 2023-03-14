Leicester City could stand to bank millions from upcoming Chelsea transfer business

Leicester City could reportedly be set to bank millions as Ben Chilwell’s Chelsea future is in doubt ahead of the summer.

The Leicester Mercury note that the Foxes would likely make significant money if Chilwell is to leave Chelsea amid interest from Manchester City, as they may well have included a sell-on clause as part of the deal.

Chilwell is in fine form at the moment so there’s no guarantee the Blues will be ready to let him go, but there is genuine long-standing interest from Man City and the presence of Marc Cucurella since his summer move from Brighton surely complicates things.

Chilwell scored against Leicester at the weekend as he enjoyed a fruitful return to the King Power Stadium.