Liverpool’s forward Mohamed Salah could be on his way out of the club at the end of the season.

The Reds have already lost Sadio Mane at the start of the season and Roberto Firmino is set to leave the club when his contract expires in the summer. If Salah ends up leaving at the end of the season, it could be the end of their famous front three that guided Liverpool to multiple trophies over the last few seasons.

A report from Fichajes.net claims that the club is going through a transition phase and they could look to cash in on the 30-year-old Egyptian international in order to fund a revamp.

It is no secret that Liverpool need to rejuvenate the squad with new signings selling the Egyptian could bring in a significant windfall.

Apparently, the player is valued at €80 million and he is on the radar of European giants Paris Saint-Germain.

The 30-year-old has been Liverpool’s top scorer this season (22 goals and 11 assists across all competitions) and he has been a key player for Jurgen Klopp. If the Reds end up selling him, they will have to replace him with a proven goalscorer.

The likes of Darwin Nunez and Cody Gakpo are still getting to grips with the Premier League and Klopp cannot expect them to carry the Liverpool attack next season.

Salah recently signed a new contract with Liverpool and it remains to be seen whether his suiters are willing to pay the reported €80m asking price for him in the summer.

A player of his quality could improve most teams in world football and losing him would be a damaging blow for Liverpool.

If the Reds fail to qualify for the Champions League, they could struggle to attract top players in the summer. Replacing Salah could be very difficult for them without the lure of the Champions league.