Liverpool have three top transfer targets, including Premier League duo

Liverpool admire RB Leipzig defender Josko Gvardiol, but their priority transfer targets for the summer will be in midfield.

The Reds already have good options in defence, but it looks like they’d benefit greatly from a revamp in the middle of the park, with their main targets supposedly being Jude Bellingham, Mason Mount, and Matheus Nunes, according to The Athletic.

Given the money these big names would likely cost, it probably doesn’t leave much left over for them to pay up for Gvardiol, who is also being linked with the likes of Manchester City, Chelsea and Real Madrid, as per the report.

Liverpool have been hugely inconsistent this season and it’s clear a big summer of investment is needed, with some fans likely to think Gvardiol should also be a priority, but it seems the club don’t view it that way.

Virgil van Dijk looks past his best, but it’s perhaps a bit too soon to be writing him off, whereas there is undoubtedly a need to deal with the decline of stars like Jordan Henderson, Fabinho and Thiago Alcantara, while both Naby Keita and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain are set to be out of contract.

Raiding rivals Chelsea for Mount would be an exciting piece of business, while Bellingham would undoubtedly be the biggest statement of all.

Nunes has also shone in the Premier League so could be another smart option, with two out of those three joining LFC likely to be seen as a successful summer.