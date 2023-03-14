Liverpool keeping tabs on 18-year-old La Liga prodigy

Liverpool are reportedly keeping tabs on the Barcelona midfielder Gavi and they could look to make a move for him at the end of the season.

A report from the Times claims that Premier League champions Manchester City are monitoring the midfielder’s situation at the Spanish club as well.

Barcelona have recently suffered a major registration blow after failing to register the midfielder in the first team within the deadline.

The Mercantile court of Barcelona recently overturned the midfielder’s registration as a first-team player and therefore the 18-year-old is now regarded as a youth player. As a result of that, he could become a free agent in June if his senior deal is annulled.

Barcelona are currently waiting until the summer to sign on the talented young midfielder.

The Spaniard is regarded as one of the most promising young midfielders to have come through the club’s Academy in recent years and he has established himself as a key player for Xavi Hernandez and Barcelona. His departure would be a massive blow to the Spanish club and it remains to be seen how the situation unfolds.

Liverpool need to add more quality to their midfield and the 18-year-old would be a superb long-term acquisition.

Gavi has all the attributes to develop into a world-class midfielder and the Reds could certainly use someone like him who will add creativity and goals to their side.

That said, the player seems happy at Barcelona and it is highly unlikely that he will be tempted by the interest from Liverpool or Manchester City anytime soon.