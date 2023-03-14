Liverpool make an important change for the first time in eight years

Time stands still for no one, least of all football clubs, and Liverpool have, reluctantly, made a change to their ticket prices for the first time in eight years.

The Reds have an incredibly loyal following that pack out Anfield for home matches, and it’s fair to speculate that many enjoy their trips to the famous old ground because the cost has remained within reach.

In the current cost of living crisis any financial assistance is welcomed, and Liverpool’s announcement on their official website that match day tickets and season tickets would be rising is likely to have been met with a collective groan from the faithful that pay their hard-earned.

They needn’t have worried however.

A club with a real community feel, Liverpool has always seemed to genuinely care about their fans, as their community programmes, detailed on their official website, would attest.

To that end a small two percent rise, meaning a £17 uplift on season tickets in real terms, and £1 per game on match day tickets, is a nod to all who are struggling and, frankly, an incredible gesture from the club.

With the new Anfield Road stand due to open next season according to the official site, bringing with it the ability to cater for an extra 7,000 supporters, the news couldn’t have been more timely.