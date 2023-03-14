Liverpool, Newcastle keen on Argentine midfielder who will cost £16-20m

Liverpool are reportedly interested in signing the Boca Juniors midfielder Alan Varela at the end of the season.

According to a report from Football Insider, the Reds will face competition from Premier League rivals Newcastle United and Spanish giants Barcelona.

The 21-year-old midfielder is highly rated in South America and he is regarded as one of the most promising young talents to have come out of Argentina in recent years.

The report claims that a bid of around £16-20 million could be enough to sign the 21-year-old midfielder and all three clubs should be able to afford him given their resources.

Liverpool are in desperate need of midfield reinforcements and signing the 21-year-old defensive midfielder could prove to be a wise decision.

Brazilian midfielder Fabinho has been a shadow of his former self and Jurgen Klopp needs to bring in alternatives in the summer. Varela can operate as a defensive midfielder as well as a central midfielder.

The 21-year-old has the attributes to develop into a top-class player and working under a world-class coach like Klopp could help him improve and fulfill his potential.

Meanwhile, Newcastle need to add more depth to their midfield as well and Varela could be the ideal long-term partner for Bruno Guimaraes. His arrival will allow the Brazilian midfielder to operate with more freedom next season.

The opportunity to join a Premier League club is likely to be a tempting proposition for the young midfielder and it remains to be seen where he ends up.