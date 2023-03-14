Exclusive: Ten Hag expected to push for Man United star to stay after January transfer was blocked

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag is expected to push to keep Victor Lindelof this summer following January transfer window interest from Atletico Madrid and Inter Milan.

This is according to Fabrizio Romano in today’s edition of his exclusive column for CaughtOffside, with Ten Hag supposedly blocking Lindelof from leaving when clubs showed an interest in him in January.

It also seems that both Atletico and Inter have moved on to other targets after failing to land the Sweden international, according to Romano.

“Atletico Madrid asked for Victor Lindelof in January but then they decided to proceed with Caglar Soyuncu deal; Inter are on different targets now,” Romano said.

“I’m sure Erik ten Hag is happy with Lindelof and will try to keep the player as he did in January. I’m not sure Man United will let him leave, in January it was a big “no”.”

United have other centre-back options like Lisandro Martinez, Raphael Varane and Harry Maguire, so it’s hard to see Lindelof being more than a squad player at Old Trafford.

Still, it is important to have experienced backup options, and Lindelof has rarely let MUFC down when he has come in to the side.

Lindelof may not have lived up to the potential seen in him when he first joined United from Benfica a few years ago, but it seems Ten Hag still views him as someone with an important role to play.