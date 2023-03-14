Manchester United handed blow in their pursuit of 22-goal star

Manchester United are reportedly keen on signing the Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane.

A report from Sky Sports claims that Manchester United are long-term admirers of the 29-year-old striker who will enter the final year of his contract at the end of the season.

Kane has not signed an extension with the London club yet and Manchester United are reportedly hoping to sign him in the summer. However, Tottenham have decided that they will not sell the player at the end of the season regardless of where they finish in the Premier League and whether he signs a new deal with them.

It seems that Tottenham are open to letting the player leave on a free transfer in 2024 instead of selling him in the summer.

Manchester United are in desperate need of a quality goal scorer and they have been overly reliant on Marcus Rashford all season.

Kane is one of the best players in the world and he would have been a superb acquisition. The 29-year-old has 22 goals and 4 assists across all competitions this season.

The Red Devils will be hoping to challenge for the league title next season and a player like Kane could transform them in the final third. He could have formed a lethal partnership with his England teammate Rashford.

It remains to be seen whether Manchester United move on to other targets now. They have been linked with players like Victor Osimhen as well.