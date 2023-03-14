Manchester United identify “more attractive” option than Harry Kane transfer

Manchester United have reportedly identified a more attractive option in the transfer market than Tottenham striker Harry Kane.

According to Florian Plettenberg in the tweet below, Man Utd aren’t currently seriously considering a move to sign Kane, and prefer Napoli forward Victor Osimhen.

It seems Kane is considered too expensive for the Red Devils, while Plettenberg adds that Bayern Munich are also not currently in contact over a deal for the England international…

??News #Kane: Been told that #MUFC is not seriously considering a transfer of Kane at this stage. The total financial package should be too expensive for the 29 y/o. #Osimhen is more attractive for ManUtd. And: No hot contact between Bayern & Kane at the moment. @SkySportDE ??????? pic.twitter.com/B5tOGsgNJq — Florian Plettenberg (@Plettigoal) March 14, 2023

Kane has been one of the most lethal finishers in world football for the last few years, but it’s never easy negotiating with Spurs chief Daniel Levy, who will surely be desperate to avoid losing such an important player to a Premier League rival.

It seems Osimhen may be a more realistic option, though in fairness Napoli have shown themselves to be quite tough to deal with in recent times as well.

Ultimately, even if United end up paying more for Osimhen, he’s a younger player who would perhaps represent a better long-term investment, whereas there’s every chance we’ve already seen Kane at his peak.