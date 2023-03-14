Marco Silva could replace Antonio Conte at Tottenham

Marco Silva has emerged as a candidate to replace Antonio Conte as Tottenham boss should the Italian depart in the summer.

Conte’s contract at Tottenham is set to expire in the summer and with fans growing impatient over disappointing results and poor performances, it is looking very likely that he will move on at the end of the campaign.

As a result, SunSport report that Fulham boss Silva has been tipped to replace the Italian in the summer.

The Portuguese had transformed Fulham this season as they sit 9th, nine points off 4th place while playing some very attractive football to get them in the position they are.

Sacked by Everton in 2019, Silva’s reputation as a manager took a huge hit but he has recovered superbly, winning the Championship last season and getting a league record 43 goals out of Aleksandar Mitrovic in the process.

Fulham won the Championship with 90 points, two clear of 2nd-placed Bournemouth
Pochettino has also been mentioned as a Conte replacement along with Luis Enrique and former Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel, so it will be very interesting to which avenue Spurs go down in order to bring some much-needed success to the club.

