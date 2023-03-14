Newcastle are reportedly interested in Fulham midfielder Joao Palhinha as they look to add to their midfield department.

The Magpies have been linked with a few midfielders recently including Mason Mount, Carlos Baleba and Moises Caicedo and Fulham’s Palhinha is the latest name to be linked with Eddie Howe’s team.

The Portuguese 27-year old has been a revelation this season with many considering him to be one of the most underrated signings of the season after the Cottagers signed him for just £20million back in July.

Newcastle are very keen to reinforce the middle of their team after letting Jonjo Shelvey go in January and Matt Ritchie and Matty Longstaff’s contracts set to expire in July, so giving help to the likes of Bruno Guimaraes and Joe Willock should be seen as a priority for the club.

The Sun are reporting that Newcastle aren’t alone in the chase for Palhinha, with Manchester United, Chelsea and Arsenal just a few of the teams that are also keen on his signature, so watch this space to see if Fulham are willing to part ways with a player that has been crucial to their success this season.