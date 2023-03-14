‘Doesn’t work hard enough’ – Jose Enrique tells Howe to drop Newcastle man

Former Newcastle United left-back Jose Enrique says he believes the Magpies will finish in the top four this season, but also recommended one change to the line up.

The Spaniard is not entirely convinced by Allan Saint-Maximin, calling on Eddie Howe to drop the French winger as he doesn’t work hard enough to entirely fit in with how this Newcastle side play.

Enrique tweeted: “They will I believe (finish in the top four) if they are able to be more clinical and I love Saint-Maximin but can’t play the way Newcastle play.”

“Doesn’t work hard enough to press and to defend so I will play Gordon there or even Isak if they want to play Wilson at front.”

Newcastle fans will likely have mixed feelings about this as Saint-Maximin clearly has bags of ability and might be worth keeping in the team even if he’s allowed to play with a bit more freedom than others.

