A concept kit account on Twitter has revealed the potential home and away shirts for Newcastle United’s 2023/24 campaign.

@nufcconceptkits on Twitter released the images which show designs that are aimed towards the new Saudi ownership, with the sponsor on the front being Saudia, the Saudi Arabian airline company, while the away kit is a shade of green very similar to that of the nation’s flag.

In terms of the comparisons to this year’s kit, the home kit is exactly the same, with the yellow shirts and dark blue top for the away strip being changed to a cleaner-looking white and dark green combination which looks a lot easier on the eye.

These are just rumours, but if they were to be the actual kits, Toon fans should be very pleased with the fresh designs.