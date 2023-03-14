Newcastle United are reportedly interested in signing the Bournemouth defender Jordan Zemura.

The 23-year-old left-back has done quite well for the Cherries in the Premier League this season despite their dismal campaign and defensive vulnerabilities as a team.

Zemura’s performances have clearly caught the attention of a number of top-flight clubs and the likes of West Ham United are monitoring his situation as well.

A report from 90 min claims that Newcastle and West Ham could make their move to sign him at the end of the season.

The Magpies need to sign a specialist left back and Zemura could be a quality acquisition. His arrival would allow Dan Burn to operate in a central role and improve Newcastle as a defensive unit.

Furthermore, Burn offers very little going forward and Zemura would add a new dimension to the Newcastle attack.

The Cherries are currently fighting the relegation battle and they could end up going down to the Championship at the end of the season.

Zemura is likely to be keen on playing in the Premier League and a move to Newcastle or West Ham could be an attractive option for him.

It remains to be seen whether the two clubs follow up on their interest with a concrete bid in the coming months.

The 23-year-old is still quite young and he is likely to improve further with coaching and experience. He could prove to be a useful addition for both sides on a reasonable outlay.