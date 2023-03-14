Newcastle United are looking to sign a top-quality striker at the end of the season and they have identified the Juventus star Dusan Vlahovic as a potential target.

A report from Fichajes.net claims that the Serbian striker is a key target for the Magpies as they look to take the next step in their development as a club.

Newcastle are well placed to secure Champions League qualification and they will need better players to compete in the European competition next season.

The Magpies have failed to score goals consistently this season and they have managed just 37 goals in 25 league games so far this season. In comparison, their top-four rivals Tottenham Hotspur and Liverpool have scored 49 and 47 goals respectively.

It is evident that Newcastle will have to add a proven goalscorer to their attack and the 22-year-old could prove to be a quality acquisition.

Apparently, Newcastle would be willing to submit an offer of around €90 million for the Serbian striker.

Juventus could miss out on Champions League football next season and they will be under financial duress. It wouldn’t be surprising if the Italian joints decided to cash in on the 22-year-old in the summer.

Vlahovic has the technical and physical attributes to succeed in English football and Newcastle could be an attractive destination for him if the Magpies qualify for the Champions league. He has 10 goals and four assists to his name across all competitions this season.

Newcastle will have an ambitious project at their disposal and they are one of the richest clubs in the world. There is no reason why they cannot attract the 22-year-old in the summer.